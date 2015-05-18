By Aubrey Belford
| PAK BARA
PAK BARA Thailand May 18 A migrant boat pushed
back to sea by Southeast Asian nations over the weekend has not
been heard from for two days, raising concerns about what has
happened to the 300 people on board, rights groups said on
Monday.
The boat was pushed backwards and forward between Malaysian
and Thai waters last week in what the International Organization
for Migration (IOM) has described as "maritime ping-pong".
It is one of many vessels adrift in the Andaman Sea after
human traffickers jumped ship when a crackdown by Thailand's
junta made it difficult for the criminals that prey on
Bangladeshis and stateless Rohingya from western Myanmar to land
on Thai shores.
The overcrowded wooden vessel was last seen late on Saturday
when the Thai navy towed it away from Thailand and toward
Indonesia, Thai Navy Lieutenant Commander Veerapong Nakprasit
told Reuters.
"There is absolutely no information because they are out of
the radar's radius," Veerapong told Reuters. "The last known
location was on May 16 at 9.30 p.m. (1430 GMT)."
Chris Lewa, whose Arakan Project tracks the movement of
Rohingya boats, also said there has been no word from the boat
since Saturday.
"We don't have any news," she said. "It's unbearable not
knowing what has happened to people on board."
The boat was first discovered foundering off the southern
Thai island of Koh Lipe on Thursday, several days after Rohingya
activists announced it was missing.
Thai authorities supplied food, fuel and water to the
starving migrants, before pointing it back out to sea. That was
the first of three occasions the Thai navy towed the boat out of
Thai waters, and Reuters reporters on a speedboat saw it
intercepted once by the Malaysians.
The fate of the boat has been unknown since shortly after
the third time the Thais towed the boat out and sent it towards
the Indonesian province of Aceh on Saturday.
An Indonesian patrol boat spotted a Rohingya boat off Aceh
on Sunday, which then did not enter its waters, military
spokesman Major General Mochamad Fuad Basya was quoted as saying
by local news website Detik.com.
It was unclear if the boat was the one repelled from
Thailand the day before. Fuad did not respond to requests from
Reuters for comment.
The deputy commander of Malaysia's Maritime Police, Abdul
Rahim bin Abdullah, said local authorities had been told by the
Thai government the boat was in waters near Koh Lipe, but that
it had not been detected by Malaysia.
Local governments had shown little concern for the fate of
those on the boat, said Amy Smith, an executive director of
Fortify Rights, a Southeast Asia-based watchdog group.
"They think that as soon as they get someone out of their
territory it's no longer their responsibility," Smith said.
"It's scary ... Pushing boats back is really a death
sentence for people."
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been
among the critics of the Thai, Malaysian and Indonesian policy
of not taking in the boats. Many migrants are believed to have
been at sea for months, often surviving in desperate conditions.
