BANGKOK May 29 Thailand has 600 new "boat people" in temporary holding areas, the country's Deputy Prime Minister General Tanasak Patimapragorn said on Friday.

There were still more migrants out at sea, Tanasak said, talking to reporters at a press conference during a regional meeting on Southeast Asia's migrant crisis.

He did not say when the 600 new migrants arrived or where in Thailand they were being held. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alex Richardson)