WASHINGTON May 15 The White House urged Southeast Asian nations on Friday to work together to save lives of Rohingya migrants who have been adrift at sea since leaving Myanmar, according to a statement.

Deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes also expressed security concerns over China's land reclamation in the South China Sea at a meeting with senior officials from 10 nations, the White House said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)