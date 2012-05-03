MELBOURNE May 3 Asia-Pacific steel and
aluminium companies may face credit downgrades as their profits
suffer due to a supply glut and weak demand as global growth
slows, rating agency Standard & Poor's warned on Thursday.
It also warned that aggressive capital spending plans and
rising labor, energy and raw materials prices at a time of
softening commodity prices could threaten what it sees as steady
credit prospects for copper, iron ore and coking coal producers.
"We expect profitability in the metal sector to take a hit
in fiscal year 2012 - even in a soft landing scenario for the
Chinese economy," S&P said in a report card on Asia-Pacific
metals and mining companies on Wednesday.
Steel companies exposed to construction, shipbuilding and
infrastructure were likely to be worst hit if Chinese economic
growth fell short of S&P's forecast of 8.3 percent, the ratings
agency said.
In the aluminium sector, it said conditions were likely to
remain challenging, even if producers cut supply further, with
Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) and Australia's
Alumina Ltd most at risk from weak prices, among the
producers S&P rates.
Rising fuel costs in Indonesia and Mongolia, rising
electricity costs in China and tight labor supply and energy
cost increases in Australia could dent the prospects of miners
across the region.
"One of the key risks we see for the mining sector in 2012
is the persistence of elevated input costs. The problem is more
acute for Australia," S&P said.
It did not expect any let-up in capital spending in 2012,
which it put at $60 billion across the region for the metals and
mining companies it rates, even with commodity prices slipping.
"Flexibility to defer capital expenditure and management
discipline in spending should operating conditions be weaker
than expected would be crucial to maintaining the rating on a
company," it said.
S&P's comments coincided with efforts by global miner BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto to
reassure investors that they may slow planned capital spending
in Australia in light of escalating project costs and a weaker
outlook for commodities.
BHP reiterated this week that maintaining a solid 'A' credit
rating is one of its top priorities.
Australian miners have been highlighting escalating costs
this week, fearing the Australian Labor government is going to
cut tax rebates worth billions of dollars to the mining industry
in its 2012-13 budget on May 8.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)