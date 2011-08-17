SINGAPORE Aug 17 South Korea's Honam Petrochemical bought 50,000 tonnes of naphtha at around $2.00 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, highest premium paid in the country in 3-1/2 months, traders said on Wednesday.

Honam bought the open-grade naphtha for second-half September arrival a day after YNCC had paid about $1.00 a tonne for the same arrival period, reflecting stronger premiums.

"There will be less Indian exports ahead and that boosted premiums. Additionally, Japan domestic naphtha stocks are also down," said a North Asian trader.

India is expected to reduce its September exports to around 850,000 tonnes from 1 million tonnes in August. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)