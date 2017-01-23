* LPG loses appeal for ethylene makers as winter drives up
price
* Buyers on naphtha spree to fill spot LPG void
* Demand, tight supply, no alternatives perfect for a
bull-run
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Asia's naphtha demand has
surged since late 2016 as petrochemical makers are turning to
the product after supplies of cheaper alternative liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) were consumed by heating demand amid cold
regional weather.
Prices for naphtha spot cargoes for sale to South Korea
flipped to premiums on Jan. 6 for the first time since November
because of the higher demand.
Spot premiums hit a near 21-month high on Jan. 19 as Lotte
Chemical paid $6 to $7 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight basis, said two traders that participate in the
market.
Asia petrochemical producers had been using LPG to swap out
a portion, typically between 5 to 15 percent, of the naphtha
that is normally used as a feedstock to make products such as
ethylene and propylene.
However, LPG is more commonly used as a heating and cooking
fuel for Asia and, as temperatures in the region have plunged to
colder-than-normal levels, the fuel has gone to meet heating
demand.
"The majority of the demand we have now is from the heating
sector in a North Asian country," said a Singapore-based trader.
"Given the high LPG price now, LPG sellers cannot sell the fuel
to naphtha crackers. It's too expensive,"
Some naphtha cracker operators who have LPG term barrels
resold their barrels to their suppliers to cash in on the strong
LPG prices and filled the void with naphtha instead, the two
traders said.
Typically, Asian ethylene makers will make the partial
switch to LPG from naphtha provided LPG is about 93 percent of
the naphtha price or at least $50 a tonne cheaper than naphtha.
However, propane and butane for second-half February
delivery were at about $522 a tonne and nearly $566 a tonne
against prompt Asian naphtha at $517, data from brokerage Ginga
showed on Jan. 20.
"The current LPG price level is unexpected," said Ong Han
Wee of energy consulting firm FGE. "The spike has been caused by
short-term shortages."
Ong sees the current LPG demand is coming largely from North
China, Japan and South Korea for heating but a delay in cargoes
loading from Texas in the last two weeks due to fog had affected
the market supplies as well.
Asia's naphtha strength could last at least another month as
the switching away from LPG is occurring at the same time less
naphtha is set to arrive from Europe.
Asia is set to receive around 900,000 tonnes of naphtha from
Western Europe and the Mediterranean in February, based on a
survey of five traders in the market.
That is about 31 percent less than the volumes reported in
the survey for January and down from the 2016 monthly average of
1.2 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)