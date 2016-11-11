SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Spot demand from Vietnam and term demand for reformate from Taiwan supported gasoline margins, traders said. Potential demand increase from Indonesia ahead of a refinery maintenance in March could also support fundamentals, they added. Indonesia's Pertamina will shut its Balikpapan refinery for maintenance and carry out maintenance on the single point mooring (SPM) system for its Cilacap refinery in March, according to three sources close to the matter. The 260,000 barrel per day (bpd) Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan province will shut for 30 days, said an integrated supply chain official from Pertamina PERTM.UL, declining to say which specific units at the plant would be affected. Pertamina's 348,000 bpd Cilacap refinery in southwestern central Java will operate normally during the maintenance work, two other sources with knowledge of the matter said. A string of refinery issues in the United States also supported gasoline margins in Asia, traders said. TENDERS: - Vietnam's Petrolimex seeks 30,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Dec. 5 to 20. The cargo is either to be loaded from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea or Van Phong terminal or delivered into Nha Be in Vietnam. The tender closes on Nov. 11 and is valid until Nov. 15. - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is seeking 6 cargoes of 15,000 tonnes each of reformate for delivery into Mailiao over January to December, 2017. The tender closes on Nov. 14 and is valid until Nov. 16. DEALS: Two gasoline deals reported. No naphtha deals. For further details, please see LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC Change Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 430.50 0.25 0.06 430.25 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 426.00 -1.00 -0.23 427.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 4.50 1.25 38.46 3.25 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 46.42 0.07 0.15 46.35 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 0.57 0.18 46.15 0.39 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 88.05 8.51 10.70 79.54 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 59.15 -0.51 -0.85 59.66 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 57.88 -0.47 -0.81 58.35 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 55.25 -0.10 -0.18 55.35 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.59 0.96 11.12 8.63 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jon Boyle)