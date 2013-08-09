TAIPEI/TOKYO Aug 9 A nuclear power plant in
Taiwan may have been leaking radioactive water for three years,
the government has said, adding to a growing crisis of
confidence in North Asia about nuclear safety.
Japan is struggling to contain radioactive water pouring out
of the Fukushima nuclear plant that was wrecked by a 2011
tsunami. In South Korea, prosecutors are conducting a massive
investigation into forged safety certificates and substandard
parts at many of its reactors.
Nuclear power has long been used as a reliable alternative
to fossil fuels in natural resource-starved parts of Asia like
Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, but the safety worries are
forcing a rethink. A plan to build Taiwan's fourth nuclear plant
has been held up for years by street protests and a brawl in the
legislature over safety issues. Most nuclear plants in Japan
remain closed and nine of South Korea's reactors have been shut
down, six for maintenance and three to replace cables that were
supplied using forged certificates.
Taiwan's government watchdog, the Control Yuan, has said
The First Nuclear Power Plant, located at Shihmen in a remote
northern coastal location but not far from densely populated
Taipei, has been leaking toxic water from storage pools of two
reactors.
An official of Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), which operates
the island's nuclear power plants, said the water did not come
from the storage pools, but may have come from condensation or
water used for cleaning up the floor.
"We have explained to the Control Yuan, but they turned it
down. They asked us to look into if other causes were involved,"
said the official. He declined to be identified as the matter is
sensitive.
In any case, the water has been collected in a reservoir
next to the storage pools used for spent nuclear rods and has
been recycled back into the storage pools, and so poses no
threat to the environment, the official added.
The Control Yuan said there had been a catalogue of errors,
including a lack of a proper plan for how to handle spent
nuclear materials, and did not believe the explanations from
Taipower.
"The company has yet to clearly establish the reason for the
water leak," it said.
The use of nuclear power on resource-poor Taiwan has long
been controversial, not least because the island is
comparatively small and any major nuclear accident would likely
affect its entire land area.
Taiwanese activists have seized on the 2011 meltdown of
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant to push for a stop to nuclear
power on the island.
Highly radioactive water from the Fukushima plant is pouring
out at a rate of 300 tonnes a day, officials said this week,
prompting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to order the government to
step in and help in the clean-up.
The revelation amounted to an acknowledgement that plant
operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has yet to
come to grips with the scale of the catastrophe, 2 1/2 years
after the earthquake and tsunami. Tepco only recently admitted
water had leaked at all.
The problems at Fukushima are clouding the outlook for
restarts in Japan as a new regulator reviews safety at some
reactors, a process that started last month and may take more
than six months.
Japanese prosecutors are unlikely to indict former prime
minister Naoto Kan, utility executives or regulators over their
handling of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, rejecting complaints
filed over the world's worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl,
the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday.
The quake and tsunami caused reactor meltdowns at the plant,
spewing radiation and forcing 160,000 people to flee their
homes, many never to return.
In South Korea, six reactors are currently closed - three
for maintenance or expiry of operational approval, and the other
three to replace cables supplied with forged documents.
Prosecutors are conducting a massive investigation into
flawed nuclear reactors, arresting dozens of officials and parts
makers on bribery and forgery charges in relation to falsified
safety certificates.
Those arrested include the former the CEO of the state-run
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power that runs all the country's nuclear
plants, who faces bribery charges.
In Taiwan, nuclear power accounts for 18.4 percent of
electricity production. In Japan it used to be about 30 percent
before the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, while South Korea gets
about one-third of its electricity from nuclear power
generation.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Jane Chung in SEOUL;
Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)