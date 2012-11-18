REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BANGKOK Nov 18 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he fully supported Israel's right to defend itself and called for an end to the firing of missiles into Israel by militants inside Gaza in order for a peace process to go ahead.
"There's no country on earth that would tolerate missiles raining down on its citizens from outside its borders," he said. "We are fully supportive of Israel's right to defend itself."
Israeli forces struck Gaza militants for a fifth straight day on Sunday and its military prepared for a possible ground invasion, although Egypt, which is trying to mediate, held out hopes that a ceasefire could be reached.
Obama was speaking at a news conference in Thailand during a Southeast Asian tour.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.