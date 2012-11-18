BANGKOK Nov 18 Thailand will join talks on deeper trade ties with the United States and other countries under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Sunday.

The TPP is a trade pact being negotiated between the United States and Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei plus, more recently, Canada and Mexico.

It aims to tear down barriers to trade, going further than existing bilateral and other pacts. In Thailand, some are worried that its provisions could conflict with rules governing a Southeast Asian economic community due to come into force in 2015.

Yingluck was speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in Thailand.