* West African producers seek new markets, U.S. orders dry
up
* Gulf states use low production costs to offer discounts to
Asia
* High freight rates benefit Gulf sellers to Asia
* Large overhang as Nigeria struggles to sell cargoes
By Henning Gloystein and Simon Falush
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 30 Asia has become a
hotspot for a price war between African and Gulf oil producers
who, hobbled by bulging global supplies and waning demand, are
offering steep discounts to defend their market share in the
world's top net crude buying region.
The competition is welcome news for Asian buyers. If oil
stays near $60 per barrel, import costs for the world's
No.2 oil consumer, China, would drop to under $125 billion a
year, versus $222 billion in 2013 when crude averaged $110.
But for producers it means more competition, and African
sellers like Nigeria and Angola, faced with precarious finances
due to plummeting oil prices, are struggling to make inroads
into Asia, a Middle Eastern stronghold.
"There is competition between West African and Middle East
suppliers for the Asian markets, but the Middle East suppliers
have the cost advantage," said Philip Andrews-Speed, head of
Energy Security Division at the National University of
Singapore. The city-state is a major oil trading hub in Asia.
Low operating costs in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the Emirates
already allow these countries to offer hefty discounts.
Now, a more than 50 percent jump in freight rates between
West Africa and China since September is adding to the relative
advantage of Middle Eastern grades, which require shorter
shipping distances to Asia.
This has been a big setback for West African producers.
Almost half of Nigeria's cargoes due to be exported in
January are still available and the backlog has pushed Nigerian
oil differentials versus Brent to their lowest since at least
2009 BFO-QUA at 65 cents a barrel, down 80 percent since May.
West African exports got a brief boost in August when
Brent's premium to Middle East crude DUB-EFS-1M narrowed to
less than $2 per barrel from almost $5 in June. But with Middle
Eastern producers now offering even more competitive prices, the
advantage has faded.
"A year ago, a $2 premium would have been attractive, but in
today's environment it's different," a trader dealing with West
African crude said.
GULF SUPPLIERS DOMINATE
West African producers traditionally sold most of their oil
to North America and Europe, but exports dwindled given a gusher
of shale oil from the United States and higher output from
nations outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC).
West African crude exports to Asia rose more than 4 percent
between January and December, Reuters data shows. China
accounted for most of the rise as it took advantage of low
prices to build up oil reserves.
But the higher West African arrivals into Asia were mainly
due to sales before October, and have dropped since then due to
Middle East discounts.
Middle East producers continue to dominate the Asian oil
market, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait
all increasing shipments to the region since 2012.
The Middle East accounts for around half of China's imports
and Africa has a 25 percent share.
With pricing an advantage for Gulf producers, one hope for
West Africa is China's drive for diversification in order to
avoid over-reliance on Middle Eastern oil, JBC Energy said.
But analysts are sceptical about the sustainability of steep
discounts as producers need higher prices to finance their
budgets.
"Governments that underpin their budgets with oil or metals
have seen currency values plummet, reserves erode or current
account deficits rise ... Regimes built on oil wealth will come
under pressure," risk consultancy and insurance brokerage JLT
Specialty, a subsidiary of JLT Group, said in its 2015 outlook.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)