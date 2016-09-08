(Repeats with no changes)
By Henning Gloystein and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Conspicuous consumption,
mostly liquid, has long been a feature of Singapore's annual
APPEC oil gathering, but it is a more sober affair in 2016, as
executives in the third year of an industry downturn keep a
clear head for deal opportunities.
There are still takers for the many dinner and cocktail
receptions, but with oil prices down about 60 percent since
mid-2014, and refinery margins hitting multi-year lows in
August, delegates are putting business before partying to
compete in a volatile and cut-throat market.
"Last year, there was a large roof-top event that went all
night, and people were rolling out at 6 or 7 a.m.," said a
Singapore taxi driver. "This year, the big events all finished
at midnight or 1 a.m. tops, and only the die-hards stayed out
later."
A transformation in the Chinese oil market with the advent
of the "teapot" refining industry - a batch of independent
refiners with import licences - has also introduced a new source
of demand for producers to fight over at the 32nd Asia Pacific
Petroleum Conference this week.
"There is a need to be very entrepreneurial, to find out
your customer," said Jorge Montepeque, Senior Vice President at
ENI Trading and Shipping, the trading branch of Italian energy
major ENI.
Andy Milnes, chief executive for global oil and gas firm
BP's Integrated Supply & Trading in the Eastern
Hemisphere, said at a Financial Times commodities event in
Singapore that his firm had made big efforts to engage with
China.
This included packing its China team predominantly with
Chinese nationals, which Milnes said had made a big difference
in terms of customer relations and "understanding the needs and
opportunities out there".
Oil producers like BP and Statoil and traders like
Trafigura have recently entered deals with teapots,
and APPEC attendants said others were lining up to follow suit.
The 16 teapots together import 1.3 million barrels of crude
per day, equivalent to more than 10 percent of overall Chinese
imports.
"Business is good. We're being courted," said one teapot
delegate.
BASIC BUBBLES
In previous years, the executives, traders, brokers,
exchange staff and sales and marketing teams who flocked to
APPEC showed scant enthusiasm for the conference events, which
were sparsely attended.
"As visitors swarmed to industry celebrations, hospitality
suites and corporate outings during APPEC week, conference
attendance declined sharply," said John Driscoll, director of
JTD Energy Services in Singapore, who has been attending APPEC
since its first year in 1985.
In a sign of leaner times, Angolan state oil producer
Sonangol was serving $50-a-bottle Veuve Clicquot champagne at
its APPEC party this week. Before the downturn, delegates were
treated to Dom Perignon, about four times the price.
The change in atmosphere this year is also in part because
oil price reporting agency S&P Global Platts, which competes
with Thomson Reuters to provide news and information to energy
markets, has taken over as conference organiser from local
company Ace Connections and Events.
Along with smaller rivals like privately held Argus Media,
Platts, part of the group that , provides prices for physical
oil and refined products - influencing cargoes worth billions of
dollars every day.
"Our plan is to build out the APPEC conference as the
premier thought leadership event for the Asian energy market,"
said Sarah Whipp, Head of Marketing and Conferences for Platts,
part of the group that also owns ratings agency Standard &
Poor's.
Platts' proposals to change the way it prices gasoil, a key
refined product, has also given the conference particular
relevance this year.
"As the purveyor of the Asia's key price methodologies for
crude and products and the custodian of the daily Market on
Close (MOC) window, Platts' can command the undivided attention
of traders," said Driscoll.
