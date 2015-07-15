* At least four vessels booked to ship diesel, jet fuel to
Europe
* East-to-west flow drives up diesel premium to 2-month high
* High freight rates limit cargoes heading to Europe
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 15 Lower prices in Asia for
diesel and jet fuel are boosting flows of the products to Europe
as traders try to get rid of high inventory, although expensive
freight rates are hampering some shipments, traders and
shipbrokers said on Wednesday.
At least four vessels have been provisionally booked in July
by oil trader Vitol and Aramco Trading Company, a
subsidiary of oil giant Saudi Aramco, to ship diesel
or jet fuel from South Korea or Singapore headed for Europe,
shipping fixtures showed.
The prospects for the east-west flow has helped to drive the
premium for diesel to an almost two-month high. GO10-SIN-DIF
"It looks like the arbitrage is being opened now," a
Singapore-based trader, said referring to the profitability of
the diesel heading to Europe from Asia.
Until now, shipping diesel and jet fuel from North Asia to
Europe has been unprofitable as demand in India and South Korea
has been absorbing excess barrels, but the start of monsoon
season and the end of summer in the Middle East is starting to
build supplies.
The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS - a contract that
gauges the price difference between cargoes loading in Asia and
those in Europe - widened to more than minus $30 a tonne late
last week, the largest spread between middle distillate values
in the two regions since March.
Last year, the EFS held mostly stronger than minus $10 a
tonne, but a change in sulphur specifications in the ICE gasoil
contract from 0.1 percent, or 1,000 parts per million (ppm), to
10 ppm from early this year could also explain the wider spread,
traders said.
For the arbitrage to work, traders say, the spread between
Asian and European cargoes typically has to be at least $20 a
tonne, though the economics also depend on freight rates.
"Freight in Asia is very expensive right now," a
Singapore-based trader said, adding that high rates are limiting
some of the flows to west.
Rates for clean tankers have been going up partly due to
fuel oil traders converting some of them to store record volumes
of fuel oil traded in Singapore last month, shipbrokers said.
Should shipping rates start to weaken, though, traders
expect more diesel and jet fuel to flow from Asia to Europe.
Still, distillates stocks in Europe have also been building
with refiners capitalising on strong margins and imports from
the U.S. Gulf and that may make it difficult for the arbitrage
to remain open for long.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)