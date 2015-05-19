KUALA LUMPUR May 19 Chinese buyers are eyeing
long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from U.S.
company Cheniere Energy, an official from the firm said on
Tuesday, in what would be the first LNG deal between the world's
two biggest energy users.
Cheniere Energy is set to become the first U.S. LNG
exporter, with shipments to start by the end of this year.
However, no Chinese companies have signed up for any U.S. LNG
cargoes so far.
That could change soon: "There's a lot of interest from
Chinese buyers for long-term LNG volume, especially for 2020
onwards," said Nicolas Zanen, Vice President for Asia at
Cheniere Marketing Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Cheniere Energy Inc.
Zanen said that some Chinese buyers had already begun moving
to secure supplies, although without providing any details.
"The Chinese market is a very interesting market for us. I
wouldn't be surprised if in the future we are delivering LNG to
China. And not necessarily small buyers, big buyers as well,"
said Zanen on the sidelines of the Asia Oil and Gas Conference
in Kuala Lumpur, declining to give more information.
Zanen made the comments following recent controversy in the
United States about American companies contracting to ship LNG
supplies to China.
The United States, which is seeing demand for new exports
despite an emerging glut, is set to become the world's third
biggest exporter of LNG by 2020, behind Qatar and Australia.
Australia's LNG export capacity is set to more than triple
to 86 million tonnes a year before 2020, compared to Qatar's
annual 77 million tonnes and U.S. expectations of selling 61.5
million tonnes per year by 2020.
Due to soaring output and cheaper oil, Asia's spot LNG
prices LNG-AS have fallen by almost two-thirds since February
of last year.
(Reporting By Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Henning Gloystein and
Tom Hogue)