* Oil product glut seen by May-June as refiners build
inventories
* Crude could come under pressure if China scales back SPR
build-up
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 A sharp rise in Asian refiner
margins has raised concerns of a build-up in crude and oil
products in the next few months as refiners boost inventories,
potentially ending a recent rally that has lifted crude prices
from six-year lows.
A products glut would coincide with the expected ramp-up of
large new refineries in the Middle East, and could come as China
is expected to scale down buying for its strategic petroleum
reserves (SPR).
Tumbling prices for crude oil, which is refined into
products such as gasoline and diesel, have improved margins for
Asian refiners after years of low profits.
Singapore's refining margins have risen more than a third
since December to their highest level in over a year.
Refiners normally reduce crude buying in the northern
hemisphere's spring season, around May to June, when demand
eases, using the time for maintenance. Yet with high refining
margins, some producers may postpone maintenance.
"Exceptionally strong refinery margins and a soft
maintenance schedule may skew the normal seasonality of refinery
runs and push more (price) weakness into early summer," Morgan
Stanley said in a note on Monday.
Last year, high springtime refinery output resulted in oil
product builds and weak margins in the early summer, triggering
the start of a dramatic fall in oil prices from June.
Morgan Stanley said it expected "large inventory builds and
pricing pressure for oil markets" in the second quarter of 2015.
The world's biggest oil trader Vitol also
expects a dramatic build in oil stocks over the next few months
as U.S. production growth continues despite fewer active
drilling rigs.
"While the rig count is going down, we really don't see
production coming down ... We see a dramatic build in stocks in
the next few months," Vitol CEO Ian Taylor told a conference
last week.
Adding to the glut in products, new refineries in Saudi
Arabia and Abu Dhabi have begun operations this year.
While oversupply puts downward pressure on products, a slump
in Chinese crude demand could also hit the market in spring as
the government scales back its build-up its strategic reserves.
China has been taking advantage of low prices to increase
its reserves and once that build-up is complete, which some
analysts expect as early as May, oil imports are likely to slip.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)