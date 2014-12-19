* Asia's oil demand to grow by 660,000 bpd in 2015
* Refining capacity to grow by 310,000 bpd
* Diesel pick up in Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia
By Jessica Jaganathan
Lower oil prices could boost
demand in Asia in 2015, with spot interest for diesel, Asia's
most widely used fuel, picking up in countries like Vietnam,
Philippines and Indonesia, traders and analysts said.
Asia's oil demand is expected to grow 660,000 barrels per
day (bpd) to 31.11 million bpd in 2015, up from this year's
growth of 610,000 bpd, according to estimates by oil and gas
consultancy KBC Advanced Technologies.
The region will add 310,000 bpd of refining capacity next
year, which means demand growth will outpace supply in Asia.
"For next year, we expect demand to pick up strongly mainly
because prices have been quite low," said Jit Yang Lim, a senior
staff consultant of KBC's energy economics division.
"We expect prices to remain low next year with Brent to stay
at about $70 a barrel, which means demand may pick up more
strongly compared with last few years when Brent was hovering at
about $110 per barrel on average."
Brent crude oil futures have lost about half its value since
June to below $60 a barrel, on worries about oversupply.
Already, diesel demand has picked up. Importers from Vietnam
and the Philippines increased spot purchases of the oil product
this month, said traders who supply fuel to these countries.
Indonesia's diesel demand could pick up by 6 percent next
year, with rising demand from the mining sector encouraged by
higher coal prices, traders said.
"With lower fuel prices, they will make money. Oil prices at
around $55 to $65 a barrel will mean good news for the
industrial and mining sector," said a Jakarta-based trader.
Demand for fuel oil, a shipping and blending fuel, could go
up as lower prices encourage more shipowners to ramp up speed
and as more refineries use the fuel as feedstock for secondary
units being added, traders and analysts said.
"Although Asian regional fuel oil demand is in structural
decline, we forecast demand to be higher in the next quarter
reflecting the lower absolute prices supporting purchases," said
Jonathan Leitch, principal downstream analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Demand growth for transport fuel gasoline will outpace
supply growth in 2015, he said.
While the removal of subsidies in Asia could curb some
demand, a drop in overall prices will mean that the impact will
be muted, analysts said.
"Removal of subsidies will have some dampening effect but
maybe just for a few quarters and should pick up strongly after.
Prices have already dropped below pump prices level and even
with removal of subsidies, prices remain low," KBC's Lim said.
Overall, refining margins will improve to $4.50 a barrel
next year, from this year's $4.30, Lim added. The increase could
have been higher if not for a slowdown in China's economic
growth and refinery capacity additions globally, he said.
Overall, there will be a 1.83 million bpd of incremental
crude distillation unit capacity, which will dampen oil product
margins, especially for diesel as many refineries are geared
towards maximising diesel production, he said.
(Additional reporting by Jane Xie)