* Japan refiners book US crude cargoes for Sept delivery
-sources
* North Sea Forties to head to South Korea -traders
By Florence Tan and Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, June 30 Asian demand for crude oil
from the Atlantic Basin and the Americas is set to rise as low
prices drive Japanese and South Korean buyers to snap up cargoes
to arrive ahead of peak winter consumption.
Robust appetite from the region could help soak up excess
supplies in Europe and the United States, offering some support
to benchmark global prices that plumbed 10-month lows last week.
The loading of oil shipments from Europe and the Americas to
Asia tapered off in June after surging between March and May,
but the recent price slump is pushing Asian buyers and traders
to once again turn to the North Sea Forties grade of oil and to
U.S. crude.
Some traders hope the value of cargoes will increase during
the time spent en route to Asia, with a possible upcoming climb
in prices indicated by October ICE Brent futures this month
rising as much as 70 cents per barrel above the prompt month
August contract LCOc1-LCOc3.
"We know people are taking WAF (West African) and North
Sea," said a trader with a North Asian refiner, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.
A widening of Brent's premium to West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude to almost $3 a barrel earlier
this month has particularly buoyed the appeal of moving U.S. oil
to Asia CL-LCO1=R.
Japanese refiners JXTG and Cosmo Energy
have bought U.S. cargoes that will arrive in September, trade
sources said, ahead of the winter season when power demand jumps
as people crank up electric heating.
JXTG has purchased 1 million barrels of the Mars grade of
crude, while Cosmo has bought a mixture of WTI Midland and
Domestic Sweet (DSW) blend, those sources said.
Both companies declined to comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, traders expect 2 million to 4 million barrels of
North Sea Forties to load in July and arrive in South Korea from
the end of August to early September.
Elsewhere, the release of a second batch of Chinese crude
import quotas has also spurred sellers to bring more oil to
Asia, said an analyst at a trading company.
And shipping data shows that ExxonMobil, which operates a
refinery in Thailand, chartered the Aframax Astro Saturn to take
U.S. crude from Corpus Christi, Texas to Sri Racha, Thailand for
end-July arrival.
"U.S. crude has high potential. We want to diversify our
supply sources (and are interested)," an official from a
Southeast Asian refiner said, adding that it was keen on both
light-sweet and medium-sour crude but not the DSW blend because
of quality issues.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Mark Tay in Singapore;
Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by
Joseph Radford)