* Derivatives link to physical trading gets stronger
* As U.S. oil output rises, Asia expands refining capacity
* Asian subsidy cuts also trigger rising volumes
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Asia's growing oil product
flows, tied to massive new refinery investments, are driving a
big rise in derivatives trading in the region with volumes for
diesel, jet fuel and gasoline are all set to rise sharply this
year.
Refining capacity in China rose by almost 900,000 barrels
per day (bpd) between 2012 and 2013 to 13 million bpd, according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and capacity in
the Middle East is also up.
Indonesia, one of Asia's top oil importers, is also planning
huge expansions of refining and storage.
"More product trading is becoming more long-haul and this
can be seen via National Oil Companies (NOCs) trying to build up
downstream operations to produce clean refined products," said
Mike Davis, director of ICE Futures Europe's market development,
referring to products such as diesel and gasoline.
"By diversifying from just exporting crude, NOCs are
developing their operations and institutions in China, India,
Middle East and elsewhere to balance their assets and liability
bases," he added.
Singapore gasoline showed the most growth, reaching 5.675
million barrels over January to November this year in Platts'
window of trading hours, up from 600,000 for the whole of 2012,
and from 2.675 million barrels in 2013, a Platts spokesman said.
Singapore diesel and jet fuel volumes have risen to 251.6
million barrels over January to November this year, up about 40
percent from 2013, and up nearly 70 percent from 2013, he added.
The shifting fundamentals are accompanied by changing market
participants.
While banks have scaled back commodity derivatives trading
due to regulatory uncertainty, NOCs are stepping in.
Saudi Aramco, for instance, traded its first diesel and fuel
oil derivatives in pricing agency Platts' monitored trading
hours in September and October.
Others, including China's Sinopec and CNPC, have
significantly increased their trading arms too.
NEW TRADING ROUTE
Gasoline volumes have also been boosted by soaring U.S.
shale oil production which has entered the market and
contributed to a 45 percent drop in oil prices since June.
"Arbitrage on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as
Asian-European arbitrage has surged. On (diesel), there are
physical exports pouring into Europe from the States, Middle
East, India and other places," Davis said.
Removal of oil subsidies in countries like India, Indonesia
and Malaysia could boost products volumes further, experts said.
"One of the reasons derivatives volumes have (so far) been
lower out of Asia is that people lack a reason to hedge as often
the product you're selling is regulated by the government," said
Alan Bannister, Executive Director for Asian energy products at
CME Group, noting this was now changing.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Ed Davies)