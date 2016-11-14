* Limit of 6,000 lots for front-month Dubai contract

* Cap could apply to contracts for May 2017 delivery onward

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Intercontinental Exchange Inc has proposed to limit next year the positions that investors can hold when trading Dubai futures, a document issued by the exchange to its members showed.

The proposed measure is aimed at securing the reliability of the contract, as trade volumes and open interests for the Asia's crude oil benchmark have grown since 2012, ICE said in the circular.

The proposal comes more than a year after trade volumes hit an all-time high in August last year and whipsawed Asia's crude oil market, leading to calls for more regulatory oversight in the sector.

ICE has proposed to impose a position limit of 6,000 lots, or 6 million barrels of oil, that will apply from the first to the final trading day of the expiry month.

Market participants could apply to ICE for exemption if they have a commercial rationale to hold a position in excess of the limit.

Members are expected to submit feedback by Nov. 30 and a decision will be made by Jan. 3, ICE said. The position limit could apply to contracts from May 2017 delivery onward, it said.

ICE did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.

Traders of the global oil price marker ICE Brent futures have a position limit of 6,000 contracts in the last five business days, according to the exchange's website. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)