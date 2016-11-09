* Petronas to add Kimanis to crude oil basket from January
* Addition of actively-traded Kimanis crude to improve
pricing mechanism
* Oil firm raises betas for Tapis Blend, Bintulu crude
* Brunei crude prices could rise following higher Tapis beta
(Adds trader comments, details and context)
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas will add the country's Kimanis crude into
the basket of crudes it uses to set its official selling prices
(OSP), according to a document sent to customers and seen by
Reuters.
Petronas will add Kimanis to the basket starting from
January, the document showed. It is currently made up of its
three flagship grades, Labuan, Kikeh and Miri Light.
The oil firm will continue to price its crude against the
dated Brent benchmark and will publish monthly OSPs by adding an
alpha to the monthly average to the benchmark.
The alpha will continue to be set based on the average
premium or discount of spot trades for Labuan, Miri Light, Kikeh
and Kimanis. Petronas will also take into account customer
feedback and price quotes for these grades that are published by
price reporting agencies Argus Media, S&P Global Platts and RIM
Intelligence Co.
Commercial production of Kimanis crude at the Gumusut-Kakap
field began in late 2014 and production has since risen to about
160,000 barrels per day.
The higher volumes have meant greater trading liquidity for
Kimanis. Around eight 600,000-barrel cargoes of the grade load
each month, and are marketed by the various Kimanis stakeholders
including Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips, Murphy
Oil Co, Pertamina and Petroleum Brunei.
"The addition (to the basket) is good as Kimanis is a more
well-traded MCO (Malaysian crude oil) and can better reflect the
actual market level," a Singapore-based trader said.
While the quality of Kimanis is largely similar to Petronas'
other three flagship crude grades, it tends to trade at a slight
discount because of high port charges at the Kimanis terminal
and the higher supply of the grade available each month, traders
said.
Petronas set the November alpha for the current basket at
$4.15 per barrel, unchanged from the previous month, the company
said on Wednesday.
Petronas will also raise the fixed differentials, known as
betas, for its Tapis Blend and Bintulu crude grades to a
discount of $1.60 per barrel, up by 60 cents and 90 cents per
barrel respectively, starting from January.
The oil firm kept the betas for its Dulang and Cendor crude
grades unchanged at a discount of 40 cents and a premium of 35
cents per barrel respectively.
The higher Tapis beta could raise the prices of crudes from
Brunei as these grades are linked to Tapis values, said three
traders who participate in the regional crude market.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)