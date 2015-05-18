* Weak commodity prices prompt review, re-bidding of EPC
contracts
* Petrochemical chains also rephased due to weak oil prices
(Adds details, quotes)
KUALA LUMPUR May 18 Malaysia's state-owned oil
and gas company Petronas is delaying the start-up of its $16
billion RAPID refining and petrochemical complex in the southern
state of Johor until mid-2019, pushing it back from early that
year, its top executive said on Monday.
"For the refinery, the start up will be middle of 2019. That
is the current schedule," President and Group Chief Executive
Officer Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said on the sidelines of the
Asia Oil and Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur.
The slide in oil prices over the past year forced Petronas
to review and re-bid some of its engineering, procurement and
construction contracts (EPC), Wan Zulkiflee said.
Global oil prices have climbed more than 40
percent from six-year lows hit earlier this year to touch 2015
highs in early May. Prices, though, are still well-down from the
peaks of June 2014, when growing evidence of a worldwide glut
sent crude markets into free fall.
"Commodity prices went down - it was a good time for us to
go into the market for EPC contracts. We did some rebidding to
get better prices," he said.
Wan Zulkiflee said the weak oil prices also prompted
Petronas to rephase some of its petrochemical
projects.
"We've taken the decision that some of the chains in the
petchem will be rephased. Basically, some of the chains, like
the phenolic chains, will come later."
Located within the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor,
the $16 billion refinery and petrochemical integrated
development (RAPID) was initially poised to start refinery
operations by early 2019.
The project is slated to be Malaysia's largest liquid-based
green-field downstream development. It has been twice delayed
due to issues with relocation of residents.
Associated facilities, including a co-generation plant,
liquefied natural gas (LNG) re-gasification terminal, air
separation unit and raw water supply project within the
Pengerang complex, could involve up to $11 billion in spending.
RAPID will consist of a 300,000-barrels-per-day refinery and
petrochemical complex with a combined chemical output capacity
of 7.7 million metric tons per year of various products,
including differentiated and specialty chemical.
Hit by a slump in global oil prices, Petronas posted a net
loss of 7.3 billion ringgit ($2.03 billion) in October-December
2014, swinging from a profit of 12.8 billion ringgit in the same
period in 2013. It was Petronas' first quarterly loss in at
least five years.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu, Jessica Jaganathan and Florence
Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)