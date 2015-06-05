GRAPHIC: Asia product margins: link.reuters.com/cyn84w
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 5 Asia's gasoline refining profits
have outperformed all other oil products this year as a
combination of lower crude prices and both seasonally and
structurally strong demand pushed margins to a record high.
Margins for the motor fuel have gone up 222 percent since
the start of the year, according to Reuters data. The surge in
Asian gasoline margins is partly due to increased shipments
ahead of the summer and partly due to high fuel consumption in
the economies of Asia's biggest users. Car sales continue to
soar in China, while India is pushing ahead with an urbanisation
drive.
In contrast, Asian refining margins for gasoil have been
among the worst this year, falling nearly 14 percent since
January. Gasoil is traditionally the main fuel consumed in
Asia's industrial, transport and agriculture sectors.
Gasoil's problem isn't a lack of demand but instead one of
oversupply, analysts say, with the Middle East planning to turn
itself into the world's biggest refining region within the next
three years. "Gasoil demand is relatively healthy but clearly
the weaker margins are reflecting an oversupply of product
(especially gasoil) which has been exasperated by the start-up
of the big refineries in the Middle East," said Richard Gorry,
director at JBC Energy Asia.
Margins for naphtha, used in the making of petrochemicals,
rose 177 percent this year, but profits are coming from a low
base. In fact, the margins are at their worst since 2013 as the
feedstock is being replaced by cheaper and plentiful liquefied
petroleum gas from the U.S., which is in the middle of a shale
boom. Refining margins for fuel oil used in the marine and power
generation sectors rose 27 percent this year on the back of
summer demand. Jet fuel fell the most, down 16 percent since
January, likely due to softer air travel demand as trade in Asia
slows and economies take a pause.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)