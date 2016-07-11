* Refiners struggling with sharp fall in processing margins
* Asia swamped with refined fuel after crude price plunge
* Several refiners to cut production in Q3
By Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, July 11 Oil refiners in Asia are
processing less crude as they grapple with margins that plunged
to five-year lows after the region was flooded with supply of
refined products and as slowing economic growth hits demand for
fuels.
Asian refiners typically increase utilisation rates from
July after carrying out regular maintenance in the second
quarter, building stocks of fuels such as diesel and gasoline to
meet demand that peaks in summer.
But this year, several Asian refiners are maintaining or
reducing crude throughput in July and August after refineries
around the region in the first quarter binged on the cheapest
crude in over a decade, swamping Asia with excess fuel,
industry sources and analysts said DUB-SIN-REF.
"Falling refining margins are prompting refiners to consider
economical run cuts," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, a senior
consultant at energy analysts FGE.
"This will help to clear some surplus in the second half of
2016."
A near doubling in oil prices from January has also
pressured margins, or the amount of profit a refinery makes on
processing crude.
Less demand for crude from Asian refineries in combination
with factors such as a gradual recovery in U.S. shale production
could drag on any continued recovery in benchmark oil prices.
"The ... ripple effect into crude demand is not helpful for
oil balances and prices," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note
on Monday.
Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between
PetroChina and Chevron Corp, is expected to
operate at about 80 percent of capacity from June to August,
down from close to 90 percent in May, said sources with
knowledge of the matter.
South Korea's largest refiner SK Energy is also
cutting crude throughput in July and August, while run rates at
South Korea's No.2 refiner GS Caltex were 10
percentage points lower in the second quarter than the first
three months this year, sources said. The companies declined to
comment.
GS Caltex's July run rates are unchanged from the second
quarter, the sources added.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Oilbank and Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp are trimming output in July due to
maintenance.
However, two consecutive quarters of lower refinery runs may
point to a rebound in Asian demand for crude towards year-end,
with appetite for jet fuel, also used for heating, typically
peaking in winter.
"Fuel inventories and crude prices are starting to come off
in third quarter and we're going into maintenance season again,"
said a trader with a North Asian refinery. "Q4 will be better
than Q3."
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE;
Additional reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Joseph Radford)