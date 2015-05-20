(Adds link to graphic)
By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
KUALA LUMPUR May 20 Faced with competition from
mammoth new refineries in the Middle East and soft fuel demand
in key markets, Asian refiners are trying a variety of tactics
to cope from investing in refineries in emerging markets to
using cheaper energy sources.
Less complex and older refineries in Asia, however, might be
forced to cut run rates or shut, industry executives said at an
energy conference.
"We have to explore ways and means to survive the decline in
demand and try to maintain refining capacity," vice-president
Michio Ikeda of JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on the
sidelines of the Asia Oil and Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur.
Japan's largest refiner is considering investments in
markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia and also increasing
petrochemical production.
It is also using lower cost energy sources such as bitumen
and petroleum coke, and alternative feedstocks such as naphtha,
reformate and vacuum gasoil, Ikeda said.
Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Corp has started
construction at its joint project in Vietnam, while Asia's
largest refiner Sinopec also plans to upgrade a
refinery in Indonesia.
South Korean refiners have lifted output of lubricant oil,
the feedstock for engine oils and greases, which helped them
weather an industry downturn last year.
Elsewhere, the Philippines' Petron Corp is
increasing output of high value cleaner fuels.
As Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates add at least
1.2 million barrels per day of new capacity between 2014 and
this year, Asian refiners are being forced to find new growing
markets.
The Middle East will for the first time in a lengthy period
start exporting gasoline by the end of the year, oil consultancy
FGE's President Jeff Brown said.
Chinese and Indian refiners have shipped oil products to
Australia despite higher freight charges and India's Reliance
Industries is gradually increasing market share in
East Africa to meet fuel demand.
"What's important is to find homes for the products exported
from Japan, so any market is OK as long as they absorb the
products," JX's Ikeda said.
The surplus capacity might force less efficient refineries
to cut operating rates or shut, executives said.
"Refineries near coasts may become more valuable as import
terminals," Hamza Khan, senior commodity strategist at ING, told
the Reuters Global Oil Forum last week.
Still refining margins could increase over the next few
years with no new major project expected to come onstream at
least until 2019, experts said.
"With the slowdown in China and also closures slated in
Japan, Taiwan and Australia, demand will grow faster than crude
distillation capacity over 2015 to 2020," FGE's President Jeff
Brown said.
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Ed Davies)