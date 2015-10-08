* Mideast crude freight to Japan highest since 2010
* Buyers vie for short-haul Russian grades
* Nov ESPO, Dec Sokol premiums jump $2-$3/bbl from prev
month
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 North Asian refiners have
snapped up Russian crude oil loading in the last two months of
this year to meet peak winter demand as Middle East and West
African grades have become more costly after freight rates hit
multi-year highs, traders said on Thursday.
The freight rate for chartering Very Large Crude Carriers
(VLCC) plying the key Middle East to Japan route DFRT-ME-JAP
and the West Africa to China route are at the highest in
more than five years, prompting refiners to look at crude within
Asia and from nearby sources such as Russia.
"The spike in freight rates pushed up the regional crude
market," said a Singapore-based trader. "We've seen less West
African crude come to the East."
Strong demand for Russian crude has led spot premiums for
grades such as Sokol and ESPO to jump by $2-$3 in
November-December from October.
These grades typically produce more middle distillates, the
key fuel used for heating during winter in the northern
hemisphere.
Big buyers of November-loading ESPO included Unipec, the
trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec, and ChemChina, as
they have bought four cargoes each, while Japanese trading
company Marubeni bought three, traders said.
South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank bought at least two
November-loading Sokol cargoes, they said.
Demand from refiners in the United States who purchased two
ESPO cargoes to take advantage of a narrowing spread between
U.S. crude and Dubai crude also helped boost spot
differentials, traders said.
Supertanker freight rates from the Middle East and West
Africa to Asia surged to a 5-year high due to a flurry of
fixture activity ahead of China's Golden Week holiday which
started on Oct. 1 and tight tonnage supply, Singapore-based ship
brokers said. The tight supply of supertankers was exacerbated
by bad weather in China, they added.
Rates have eased since Monday because of slower chartering
activity over the holiday. Middle East charterers have yet to
release their November fixture programme which has also dampened
demand.
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Keith
Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)