* Oil exporters locked in price war for Asian customers
* Russian crude supplies to Asia up a quarter to 1.3 mln bpd
* Russia benefits from tumbling rouble
* Within OPEC, Iraq overtakes Kuwait to be No.3 supplier in
Asia
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 Russian oil producers have
strengthened their position in Asia by supplying nearly a
quarter more crude this year, shifting the balance of power in
one of the few bright spots in the global market and blunting
OPEC's high-profile drive to win customers.
Aided by a weak rouble and new pipelines, Russia has
replaced Iran as a top five supplier to Asia, boosting sales 23
percent to 1.3 million barrels per day in the first 11 months of
2015 from a year ago, according to data compiled by Reuters
based on trade flows and customs information.
Russia's share of the world's biggest oil market has risen
to 7.3 percent from 4.7 percent five years ago and shows how
President Vladimir Putin's efforts to court Asian countries such
as China is bearing fruit as it looks to cut its dependence on
its traditional markets such as Europe.
China and South Korea saw the biggest jumps in Russian
imports, according to the data. Given Russia's proximity to
major crude buyers in North Asia, it can export crude on tankers
via Sakhalin Island, and by pipelines directly to China or via
the Russian port of Kozmino on the Sea of Japan.
Another advantage for Russia has been the more than halving
in the value of the rouble against the U.S. currency since
mid-2014, slashing production costs in dollar-traded
international oil markets.
"Given Asia is the main crude short (undersupplied area)
left in this market, the battle for market share remains
intense," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultancy
Energy Aspects.
Within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), Iraq has been the firm winner, raising its supplies to
Asia by a quarter thanks to record production and heavy
discounts that illustrate how intense the price war for
customers has become even within OPEC.
The expansion by Russia and Iraq in Asia this year has
capped increases for Saudi Arabia, suggesting the strategy the
OPEC kingpin is leading of pumping more oil to expand market
share has only worked within limits.
Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC decided in November 2014 not to
cut output to prop up prices but instead to keep producing in
defence of market share against other producers like Russia or
shale drillers in the United States.
"We don't think this strategy can last much longer
especially if you see how Russia expanded in Asia in 2015," said
Emril Jamil, senior analyst at Thomson Reuters Oil Research &
Forecasts, in a reference to producers struggling to make a
profit at low prices.
"OPEC did not make significant gains in market share in Asia
in 2015," he added.
While Saudi Arabia managed to halt a decline in its Asian
market share last year and remains the region's top supplier by
raising exports by 2.7 percent in the first 11 months this year
to 4.2 million bpd, OPEC data shows that its sales to Asia
peaked at 4.59 million bpd in 2013.
SPOILT FOR CHOICE
Within OPEC, Iraq overtook Kuwait to become the
third-largest crude supplier to Asia behind Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.
The second-largest OPEC producer boosted its crude
deliveries to major customers in Asia by close to 360,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 1.77 million bpd in the first 11
months, Reuters data showed.
Iraqi oil exports to India rose by a third to just over
600,000 bpd, nearly on par with top buyer China, as refineries
such as Reliance Industries boosted purchases and as
India created strategic stockpiles.
Top UAE producer Abu Dhabi's exports fell 3.7 percent in the
first 11 months on rising domestic demand, Reuters data showed,
but trade sources said the Emirate may reclaim some of its share
when it increase production in the second half of 2016.
"Asia is now spoilt for choice, so producers will have to
continue to discount their crude to get in," said Sen of Energy
Aspects.
Other competitors who have lifted their sales in Asia
include Latin American producers Venezuela and Brazil whose
exports rose by more than 100,000 bpd.
Asia's crowded market means that Iran's plans to ramp up
exports if and when sanctions are lifted next year could be more
difficult.
"The Iranians are not going to hold back and if they have to
they will compete on price just to secure their barrels homes
with Asian refiners," Jamil said.
