By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Asia's oil refiners can
choose from a sprawling buffet of over 300 crudes from every
continent except Antarctica as a combination of cheap freight
and rising supplies leaves buyers overwhelmed by the variety of
oil grades on offer.
The lifting of the 40-year-old U.S. crude export ban in
December 2015 means North American supplies are now competing
for Asian buyers along with the barrels sent from the Middle
East, Russia and elsewhere. As the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries prepares to meet next week to discuss a
potential output freeze, the possibility of U.S. supply eating
into their market share lurks in the back of their minds.
A South Korean refiner now has a menu of more than 300 crude
grades to choose from, according to Reuters calculations. This
includes grades from Ecuador, Mexico and the United Kingdom. The
greater variety means refiners can optimise their feedstock
selections, boosting profitability.
"The volumes that become available in the market change,
making it easier to buy, which is something that we are grateful
for," said Yasushi Kimura, the president of the Petroleum
Association of Japan.
Japanese refiners Cosmo and JX Nippon have bought
U.S. crude and condensate respectively, added Kimura who is also
chairman of JX Holdings. Condensate is an ultra-light,
low-sulphur oil typically produced with natural gas.
Asian refiners are seeking new sources as Middle East
condensate supply tightens and as they start to prefer more
heavy sour crude, or thicker oil with a high amount of sulphur.
The U.S. is well-placed to plug the Asian demand gaps, although
sustained opportunities to take advantage of price differences
between the regions, known as arbitrage, are still in the
making, industry sources said.
U.S. crude and condensate exports to Asia averaged about
26,000 bpd in the first eight months of this year according to
data on Thomson Reuters Eikon. That includes crude from Alaska
delivered to China in August and to Japan in May.
But plunging shipping costs have also opened up the
opportunity for U.S. exports from Gulf of Mexico ports. Most
tanker rates in 2016 have dropped to multi-year lows and some
have even hit levels not seen since the global financial crisis
of 2009, according to data on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
South Korea's GS Caltex purchased 1 million barrels of Eagle
Ford crude for November arrival, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
The completion of the Panama Canal expansion will bolster
U.S. exports as Suezmax tankers capable of carrying up to 1
million barrels of oil can now traverse the waterway, improving
the economics of the trans-Pacific voyage.
U.S. PRODUCERS COURT ASIA
Arbitrage opportunities to Asia will become feasible when
the difference between ICE Brent and WTI futures
widen beyond $3 a barrel, a survey of five Asia-based industry
sources showed. The spread is currently around $1.45 but
recently widened to $3.19.
U.S. producers are actively courting customers in Asia which
is home to about 35 percent of global refining capacity.
"This is the first APPEC we've had since the suspension of
the oil export ban in the United States There was a number of
people I hadn't seen in 30 years, old timers from Texas and the
U.S. Gulf; they're out here looking for buyers," said John
Driscoll, director of JTD Energy Services in Singapore, speaking
about a large industry gathering earlier this month.
Price reporting agency Argus Media launched two new
Asia-delivered price indexes for U.S. crude this month,
underscoring expectations that U.S. exporters will target Asia.
Argus competes with news and pricing agencies such as S&P Global
Platts, OPIS and Thomson Reuters.
U.S. producers aim "to enlarge their footprint in
Asia-Pacific, the fastest growing market", said Alejandro
Barbajosa, Argus' vice-president of crude. "The expansion of the
Panama Canal is expected to significantly improve the arbitrage
economics (to Asia)."
Asian refiners are keen on heavy sour Canadian crude oil and
U.S. condensate, but less keen on light WTI crude, an official
from a South Korean refiner said.
A number of Asian refineries have upgrading units that can
extract larger volumes of fuels like gasoline and diesel after
processing heavy sour crudes.
North American producers could push heavy sour Western
Canadian Select crude to Asia, keeping in mind the region's
ability to absorb Iraqi Basrah Heavy crude when it was offered
last year.
Asia faces a supply and demand mismatch for condensate of
about 200,000 barrels per day next year as Middle Eastern supply
drops while demand rises and that could draw U.S. condensate.
