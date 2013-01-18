HONG KONG Jan 18 Shipments of personal
computers in Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan, fell for the first
time in 2012, contracting 2 percent to 121 million units due to
the global economic slowdown and increased use of mobile
devices, research firm IDC said.
IDC said on Friday global PC shipments were down 7 percent.
"Initiatives such as Ultrabooks and Windows 8 haven't
reinvigorated the PC market as much as the industry had hoped,"
Avinash Sundaram, a senior IDC analyst, said in a statement.
"In light of this softness, IDC expects growth to remain
muted in the upcoming years."
In November, IDC had forecast shipments in the Asia-Pacific
market would rise 4 percent in 2013. That forecast is expected
to be updated in February.
Last year, Lenovo Group Ltd remained the top
vendor in the $60 billion Asia Pacific PC market with a market
share of 24.6 percent due to strong sales in China and India,
where it is the No.1 vendor.
Acer Inc was second in the region with a 10.1
percent share, followed by Hewlett Packard Co and Dell
Inc, IDC said.