SINGAPORE Nov 1 Most large Asian real estate
funds and companies rely on European banks for only a small
proportion of their borrowings and are hence not vulnerable to a
pullback in lending resulting from turmoil in the euro zone, a
regional real estate body said on Tuesday.
The Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) said a
recent survey of 100 members showed a significant majority have
no European bank debt at all.
In the case of property funds and companies that do borrow
from European banks, "the limit of those surveyed tends to be
around 5 percent of total debt facilities, with a handful having
exposure of around 15 percent," APREA said in a statement.
"We recognised that investors in Asia may be concerned and
felt that it was important to establish a clearer picture on the
exposure to European banks amongst Asian real estate funds and
companies," APREA CEO Peter Mitchell said.
