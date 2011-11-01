SINGAPORE Nov 1 Most large Asian real estate funds and companies rely on European banks for only a small proportion of their borrowings and are hence not vulnerable to a pullback in lending resulting from turmoil in the euro zone, a regional real estate body said on Tuesday.

The Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) said a recent survey of 100 members showed a significant majority have no European bank debt at all.

In the case of property funds and companies that do borrow from European banks, "the limit of those surveyed tends to be around 5 percent of total debt facilities, with a handful having exposure of around 15 percent," APREA said in a statement.

"We recognised that investors in Asia may be concerned and felt that it was important to establish a clearer picture on the exposure to European banks amongst Asian real estate funds and companies," APREA CEO Peter Mitchell said. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)