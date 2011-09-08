* Growing worries about outlook for U.S., Europe
* Inflation pressures building in Korea, Indonesia
* Poll shows most see Korea on hold till 2012
* Shows turnaround in sentiment among policymakers
By Aditya Suharmoko and Kim Yeonhee
JAKARTA/SEOUL, Sept 8 Four Asian central banks
held interest rates steady on Thursday, pausing in the fight
against inflation while they assess how much their economies may
suffer from a slowdown in U.S and European growth.
South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia all
kept benchmark borrowing rates unchanged and some economists
predicted that officials may hold off on tightening through the
end of the year if inflation abates in the coming months.
Central banks in Australia, Japan, Canada and Sweden all
held rates steady at meetings this week, reflecting the growing
caution globally over the health of the world economy.
Price pressures intensified in South Korea and Indonesia in
August, and South Korea acknowledged on Thursday it might miss
its 2011 inflation target of 4 percent. However, Europe's debt
troubles and worries that the United States might slip back into
a recession put Asia's policymakers in wait-and-see mode.
"There is no difference of opinion among monetary policy
committee members that we need to keep raising interest rates to
achieve price stability, but I think it will be difficult to
change interest rates if global uncertainty continues," Bank of
Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said.
Just two months ago, most economists expected the Korean
central bank to keep tightening monetary policy to put a lid on
inflation, which hit a three-year high of 5.3 percent in August.
The benchmark interest rate of 3.25 percent is still 2
percentage points below the level before the financial crisis
exploded in 2008, meaning BOK has a long way to go before
borrowing costs are back to normal.
"The BOK missed its chance and should have raised rates two
months ago," said June Park, a senior economist with Meritz
Securities.
Since then, the U.S. sovereign debt downgrade and a series
of disappointing economic readings have deepened fears of
another recession in the world's biggest economy.
Europe has struggled to convince investors that it has the
political will to solve its government debt troubles.
Indeed, a Reuters poll conducted after the BOK's latest
policy decision showed most analysts think the central bank will
not raise rates again this year given growing worries about the
U.S. and European economies.
The European Central Bank and Bank of England are scheduled
to meet on Thursday as well, and economists polled by Reuters
expected them to hold rates steady too.
INFLATION ABATING?
Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark borrowing rate unchanged
at 6.75 percent, as expected, but adjusted its interbank lending
rate, widening the band to 1.5 percentage points below the
policy rate from 1 point previously.
The widening would give banks the flexibility to adjust to
wild swings in cash conditions and push market rates lower when
required.
"In some sense, to us it comes across as an implicit easing
in policy," said Prakriti Sofat, an economist with Barclays
Capital in Singapore.
"The central bank is definitely much more comfortable about
its inflation outlook and inherently there is a growth bias, so
I think the move is a reflection of those dynamics."
Bank Indonesia has held rates steady since a hike in
February, making it far less aggressive than some of its Asian
peers, even though it has struggled to keep inflation in check.
Core inflation, which strips out some of the more volatile
components, hit 5.15 percent in August, above the 5 percent mark
that one central bank official has said would likely prompt a
rate hike.
Many economists argue that August marked the peak for
inflation because global commodity prices have cooled.
Indonesia, however, has seen prices rise for an assortment of
goods including gold, and it could take longer for those effects
to fade away.
The central bank said a global slowdown may crimp
Indonesia's growth, but should also help bring down inflation.
In the Philippines, the central bank kept the overnight
borrowing rate at 4.5 percent for a third straight month and
expressed confidence that inflation was abating, giving it room
for a prolonged pause.
It lowered its 2011 and 2012 average inflation forecasts.
Malaysia, which kept its benchmark rate at 3 percent, drew a
similar conclusion on inflation.
"While inflation remains a concern, the increased
uncertainties on the global and domestic economic growth
prospects and their potential consequences could have a
moderating impact on inflation," the central bank said.
