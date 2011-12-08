* Asia refiners struggle with worsening margins

* At least 2 refiners reduce crude throughput in December

* China keeps runs at near full rate to ensure supply (Adds details)

By Cho Mee-young and Florence Tan

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Refineries in Asia are struggling with slumping profits from processing high-cost crude into oil products as demand for their exports fails to rise in winter, with at least two companies reducing output in December.

While the reduction in runs doesn't look big, the move to do so is significant as it comes after a year of robust profits from processing oil to meet strong demand in China and Japan, after a massive earthquake in March crippled several refineries in the world's third-largest oil consumer.

"The main problem for refiners everywhere is the collapse in gasoline and naphtha," said Alex Yap, consultant at FACTS Global Energy. Margins are as bad as 2009 lows when capacity addition and the financial crisis hit the refining sector, he added.

GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest refinery, is cutting crude runs this month by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 710,000 bpd because of worsening margins, company sources said on Thursday. <ID:nL3E7N831W>

"We are currently cutting the run rates. It is all due to refining margins," one source at the refiner told Reuters. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Holdings and Chevron Corp, has a total refining capacity of 760,000 bpd.

Singapore Refining Company, which owns a 290,000 bpd refinery, will cut output by 3.7 percent in December from the previous month. Its crude throughput is expected to fall by another 7.7 percent in January.

The cuts come even as Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals plan to shut some units for maintenance in December.

JX does not plan to process more in the coming months due to worsening export conditions, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales on Nov. 29.

Asian refiners were dealt with another blow early this week when the world's top crude exporter, Saudi Aramco, raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for three grades to record highs, prompting buyers to consider trimming January supply.

North Asian refiners will suffer a loss of around $2 for every barrel of Arab Light they process based on the latest OSP, a trader with a refinery estimated.

Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped by half from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, Reuters data show. Margins have deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on average in the past 15 days.

In contrast, Chinese state-owned refiners will keep their plants running at near full capacity, despite losses, to stave off a diesel shortage, while India's Reliance Industries has not cut output.

"China and India state-run refiners are less price sensitive," Yap said. "Reliance will be the last to cut runs as it has the most efficient refinery."

DEMAND SLOWS

Globally, a seasonal low for gasoline in the northern hemisphere and a slowdown in petrochemical demand in line with Western economies depressed margins for light oil products, while gasoil consumption in Europe was lacklustre because of unusually mild weather.

In the United States, government data showed that crude and oil product stocks rose last week.

"Refining margins started to deteriorate at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a seasonal low demand for gasoline," said Brandon Lee, a senior energy analyst at Macquarie Securities in Seoul. "The fall in the margins were overdone and there might be some upward correction in January or so."

GS Caltex will either maintain December crude throughput in January or cut further, the company source said.

"We have to see our inventory conditions, as we've already fixed crude imports. However, margins matter the most," he said.

A second company source said January's throughput will be lower than December's as margins were still negative.

The remaining three South Korean refiners are maintaining their rates, although some are considering cuts from February on, according to sources from the companies.

"While cracks for gasoline and naphtha are in bad shape, those for diesel and kerosene are relatively okay, helping refiners maintain their runs," Macquarie's Lee said.

South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, SK Energy, fully owned by SK Innovation, is likely to keep its January utilisation rates at the December level as it has already fixed the crude import volume, said a company source, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

He did not reveal the rates. SK Energy has a combined capacity of 1.115 million bpd at Ulsan and Incheon. A blackout on Tuesday caused a closure of the refiner's Ulsan crude distillation units, which have a combined capacity at 840,000 bpd, but they are expected to restart fully by the end of this week.

A source at No.3 refiner S-Oil said: "We are running at near full capacity and likely to do so through February, although the rates in February might be lowered due to margins."

S-Oil's crude-run capacity is 580,000 bpd, excluding an 89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit.

The smallest refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, will keep its January run rate at near full-capacity of 390,000 bpd same as December. (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore, Chen Aizhu and Jim Bai in Beijing, Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)