* Asia refiners struggle with worsening margins
* At least 2 refiners reduce crude throughput in December
* China keeps runs at near full rate to ensure supply
(Adds details)
By Cho Mee-young and Florence Tan
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Refineries in Asia
are struggling with slumping profits from processing high-cost
crude into oil products as demand for their exports fails to
rise in winter, with at least two companies reducing output in
December.
While the reduction in runs doesn't look big, the move to do
so is significant as it comes after a year of robust profits
from processing oil to meet strong demand in China and Japan,
after a massive earthquake in March crippled several refineries
in the world's third-largest oil consumer.
"The main problem for refiners everywhere is the collapse in
gasoline and naphtha," said Alex Yap, consultant at FACTS Global
Energy. Margins are as bad as 2009 lows when capacity addition
and the financial crisis hit the refining sector, he added.
GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest refinery, is cutting
crude runs this month by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 710,000
bpd because of worsening margins, company sources said on
Thursday. <ID:nL3E7N831W>
"We are currently cutting the run rates. It is all
due to refining margins," one source at the refiner told
Reuters. The sources declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
GS Caltex, equally owned by GS Holdings
and Chevron Corp, has a total refining
capacity of 760,000 bpd.
Singapore Refining Company, which owns a 290,000 bpd
refinery, will cut output by 3.7 percent in December from the
previous month. Its crude throughput is expected to fall by
another 7.7 percent in January.
The cuts come even as Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil
& Energy Corp, and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals
plan to shut some units for maintenance in December.
JX does not plan to process more in the coming months due to
worsening export conditions, said Tsutomu Sugimori, the
company's senior vice president in charge of retail fuel sales
on Nov. 29.
Asian refiners were dealt with another blow early this week
when the world's top crude exporter, Saudi Aramco, raised the
official selling prices (OSPs) for three grades to record highs,
prompting buyers to consider trimming January supply.
North Asian refiners will suffer a loss of around $2 for
every barrel of Arab Light they process based on the latest OSP,
a trader with a refinery estimated.
Complex processing margins for Dubai in Singapore slumped by
half from Nov. 1 to around $5.71 per barrel on Dec. 1, Reuters
data show. Margins have deteriorated to $3.91 a barrel on
average in the past 15 days.
In contrast, Chinese state-owned refiners will keep their
plants running at near full capacity, despite losses, to stave
off a diesel shortage, while India's Reliance Industries
has not cut output.
"China and India state-run refiners are less price
sensitive," Yap said. "Reliance will be the last to cut runs as
it has the most efficient refinery."
DEMAND SLOWS
Globally, a seasonal low for gasoline in the northern
hemisphere and a slowdown in petrochemical demand in line with
Western economies depressed margins for light oil products,
while gasoil consumption in Europe was lacklustre because of
unusually mild weather.
In the United States, government data showed that crude and
oil product stocks rose last week.
"Refining margins started to deteriorate at the beginning of
the fourth quarter on a seasonal low demand for gasoline," said
Brandon Lee, a senior energy analyst at Macquarie Securities in
Seoul. "The fall in the margins were overdone and there might be
some upward correction in January or so."
GS Caltex will either maintain December crude throughput in
January or cut further, the company source said.
"We have to see our inventory conditions, as we've already
fixed crude imports. However, margins matter the most," he said.
A second company source said January's throughput will be
lower than December's as margins were still negative.
The remaining three South Korean refiners are
maintaining their rates, although some are considering cuts from
February on, according to sources from the companies.
"While cracks for gasoline and naphtha are in bad shape,
those for diesel and kerosene are relatively okay, helping
refiners maintain their runs," Macquarie's Lee said.
South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, SK Energy, fully
owned by SK Innovation, is likely to keep its
January utilisation rates at the December level as it has
already fixed the crude import volume, said a company source,
who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the
media.
He did not reveal the rates. SK Energy has a combined
capacity of 1.115 million bpd at Ulsan and Incheon. A blackout
on Tuesday caused a closure of the refiner's Ulsan crude
distillation units, which have a combined capacity at 840,000
bpd, but they are expected to restart fully by the end of this
week.
A source at No.3 refiner S-Oil said: "We are running at
near full capacity and likely to do so through February,
although the rates in February might be lowered due to margins."
S-Oil's crude-run capacity is 580,000 bpd, excluding an
89,000-bpd condensate fractionation unit.
The smallest refiner, Hyundai Oilbank, will keep its January
run rate at near full-capacity of 390,000 bpd same as December.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore, Chen
Aizhu and Jim Bai in Beijing, Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)