* Complex margins down by nearly half despite refinery maintenance

* Japan's JX, Idemitsu, Showa Shell to cut crude use in Q2

* South Korea's GS Caltex mulls refinery run cut in May

By Meeyoung Cho and Osamu Tsukimori

SEOUL/TOKYO, April 17 Several refineries in Japan and South Korea will trim fuel output in May, on top of capacity already shut for maintenance, as they cope with weak margins and low demand, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The lower refinery use rates will cut crude demand in Japan and South Korea, the world's third- and fifth-largest oil importers respectively, and could tighten fuel supply to match slower economic growth from China, while the United States and Europe are still struggling to recover.

"It's maintenance period and yet margins are weak. It does say something about demand," an oil trader said.

Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , planned to refine 917,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in May for domestic consumption, down 6.2 percent from a year earlier. JX, with refining capacity of 1.61 million bpd, did not release its total crude consumption.

Idemitsu Kosan Co and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK expect to refine about 79,000 bpd less crude in April-June from the same period last year, partly due to maintenance at some units.

In South Korea, second largest refiner GS Caltex will decide next Monday whether it will reduce run rates at its 775,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Yeosu. The refiner could cut its operating rate to 93 percent to 94 percent in May, down from 95 percent this month, after just having completed maintenance at some units at the end of March.

Other South Korean refiners -- SK Energy, S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank -- have no immediate plans to cut run rates further, as some units have already been shut for planned maintenance.

"South Korean refiners had a good year last year, helping them keep relatively high run rates, while delaying their maintenance to this year," Brandon Lee, senior analyst for oil, gas and petrochemicals at Macquarie Securities, told Reuters.

"By having heavy maintenance this year, we don't see them plan run rate cuts. But falls in crude prices are driving the mood of destocking."

Brent crude fell more than 8 percent this month, slipping below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since July. Sharp falls in oil prices this week could exacerbate losses faced by refiners as the value of their crude inventories decreases while they have to sell products cheaper.

Japanese and South Korean refiners typically export their fuel and run older, less competitive units, so they are more sensitive to changes in refining margins than other Asian refiners.

Complex refining margins were at about $5 a barrel on Tuesday, down $4 on the month, Thomson Reuters data show.

Gasoline and naphtha cracks are down more than a third on the month while gasoil margins suffered their worst quarter in more than two years, hit by lackluster demand from key importing countries, such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

Larger than usual diesel exports from China, Japan and South Korea also contributed to a rise in stocks in Asia, which were unable to find home in Europe where demand has also been low.

Yet refinery run cuts are unlikely to run past June, as fuel demand usually rebounds in the third quarter with summer and festivals driving up electricity and transport use, say traders.

Lower oil prices could also drive up demand, while analysts expect a rebound in China's economy and fuel demand in the second half of the year.

"Nobody wants to be short when it comes to products, although margins are bad at the moment," a second oil trader said. "There is the demand season. Do you really want to lose market share?"

Traders are hoping Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month in July, will help turn around the weak market, as it is traditionally a time of strong demand from Indonesia, Asia's top gasoline importer.

Strong demand for air-conditioning in North Asia and the Middle East during summer could also drive up consumption of crude, gasoil and fuel oil. (Additional reporting by Risa Maeda, Jessica Jaganathan, Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)