* China and India adding most capacity, building up diesel
surplus
* Other countries to import less as new refineries start up
* Asian refiners, traders face declining margins
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Asian oil refiners face weak
margins for turning crude into fuel over the next five years and
may be forced to run plants at reduced rates as startups in
China and India keep capacity well ahead of demand.
China and India, already with nearly half of Asia's more
than 30 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, are
cranking up this year and next another 2.5 million bpd that was
approved a few years back to feed rapidly expanding economies.
Also racing to build plants over the next several years are
countries such as Pakistan and Vietnam, driven by a desire to
cut fuel imports and limit outflows of foreign currency.
The additional capacity threatens to leave refiners selling
fuels into well-supplied markets as regional demand growth slows
with the moderation of economic expansion, particularly in
China, the world's second largest oil consumer.
Total Asian refining capacity may increase to as much as 36
million barrels per day (bpd) by 2018, according to estimates
from five consultancies and research houses.
"In both China and India, refinery construction will
actually outpace demand growth over the next four years," said
Stuart Traver, technical director at Gaffney, Cline and
Associates in Singapore. "In the rest of Asia, refinery
additions will nearly match demand growth."
The analysts' estimates point to a capacity surplus of up to
3 million bpd by 2018 as fuel use fails to keep up.
Refining margins were at multi-month lows in October, and
this year have been running at some of the lowest values since
late 2010, according to Reuters data.
Diesel margins could be especially poor, with up to half the
capacity added in China and India focused on middle distillates.
That means refinery projects or upgrades could get delayed
or plants could run at low rates as companies try to balance the
situation, a North Asian refining source said.
Refiners could also be forced to close older, inefficient
facilities as has been done in Australia and Japan.
EXPANSION SPREE
Vietnam plans to more than double its refining capacity by
2017 to keep up with surging demand and limit fuel
imports.
Pakistan, also looking to cut its import bill, added a new
plant in December last year, boosting its total capacity by more
than a third. It has tentative plans to add two more refineries.
New projects are also being planned or built in Brunei,
Cambodia and Malaysia, either to cut back on imports or beef up
value-added export capabilities.
The new plants, and upgrades of refineries in places such as
the Philippines and Indonesia, will create an oversupply of more
expensive fuels since most refiners want to maximise the yield
of those products to boost profits.
"If you take the entire product portfolio, (Asia) will still
be sizeable in net imports but the high value fuels such as
gasoline, jet and diesel will be in surplus," said Richard
Gorry, managing director of JBC Asia.
Exacerbating the product overhang, OPEC members are adding
about 1.8 million bpd of refining capacity over the next five
years, led by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates,
according to the International Energy Agency.
DIESEL SURPLUS
The new refineries in India and China are configured to
produce about 30 to 50 percent of middle distillates, which
consist mainly of diesel. That means profits from processing
crude into that fuel may suffer the most, traders said.
While India could send some of its extra diesel to Europe -
where weak economics are forcing refineries to close -
competition from the United States, Russia and Middle East could
make that a challenge.
In contrast, regional gasoline demand and supply will be
more balanced, primarily driven by rising car sales in Indonesia
and China, analysts and traders said.
"In the longer term, we see gasoline (supplies) getting
shorter, primarily driven by Indonesia," said Suresh Sivanandam,
senior oil analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
Asian jet fuel production, meanwhile, may be absorbed by
robust growth in air travel in countries like China and India,
but fuel oil production faces a decline as new refineries add
secondary units to process it into higher value fuel.
The narrowing supply deficit in many key importing countries
could also hit profits for traders, who often try to capitalise
on arbitrage shipments.
As importing countries get closer to self-sufficiency, it
raises a "big question mark" over opportunities for traders,
Sivanandam said.
