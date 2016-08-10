* Singapore refinery margins down 70 percent this year
* Light distillates join gasoline in refining slump
* Naphtha margins have fallen 88 percent this year
* Outlook remains weak, some expect run cuts
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Singapore's oil refining
profits dropped to two-year lows on Wednesday, in the latest
sign that the industry is pumping out too much fuel for the
market to absorb.
Refinery margins DUB-SIN-REF in Singapore, the Asian
benchmark, fell to $2.94 per barrel on Wednesday, down over 70
percent since January and its lowest level since August 2014.
The glut was triggered by an oversupply of gasoline
GL92-SIN-CRK and diesel, but it has since spread
to naphtha, a light distillate product mainly used as a
petrochemical feedstock but which can also be blended into
gasoline supplies.
Singapore's margins for naphtha NAF-SIN-CRK have crashed
88 percent this year to $17.15 per tonne, a sharp decline from
$190 just two years ago and well off its long-term average of
$103 per tonne.
As a result of the glut, Singapore's light distillate
inventories STKLD-SIN have swollen by over 2 million barrels
since late June to 15.1 million currently, a near record level,
as refiners put unsold fuel into storage.
Oystein Berentsen, managing director for crude at oil
trading firm Strong Petroleum in Singapore, said once all
storage possibilities had been exploited, refiners would have to
cut back their crude processing runs and instead start selling
down fuel from storage.
"Once the product tanks are full..., then you know that the
situation is bad. You have to cut runs," he said.
Many refiners, however, are reluctant to cut runs as long as
they make some cash.
"We have no plan for run cuts," said Lee Yunhi, head of
corporate planning at SK Energy, during a recent call with
analysts.
Toshiaki Sagishima, executive officer at Idemitsu Kosan Co
, Japan's No. 2 oil refiner by sales, said last week
that the company more than tripled its oil product exports
during the April to June period to 347,000 kilolitres (2.18
million barrels) as international margins are better than those
in Japan.
Japanese refiners said that beyond maintenance outages they
were unlikely to stop selling fuel abroad as long is it
generates some profit.
Meanwhile, Chinese gasoline exports have almost doubled
since the beginning of the year, to a record 1.1 million tonnes
in June (9.3 million barrels), and diesel exports remain near
record highs of over 1 million tonnes (8.25 million barrels).
Despite Brent crude trading relatively cheaply in
the low $40s per barrel, the outlook for refiners remains
gloomy.
"In 2012 - 2014 Brent averaged $106 per barrel... and
refining margins $3 per barrel... In 2016 - 2018 consensus
expects average Brent of $56 per barrel... and $3 per barrel
refining margins," researchers at AB Bernstein said this month.
(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL, Osamu Tsukimori
in TOKYO, and Li Peng Seng and Mark Tay in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)