By Silvia Antonioli and Esha Vaish

LONDON/BENGALURU Feb 4 Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) shareholders have rejected a proposal from Indonesian businessman Samin Tan to remove the group's chief executive and two directors, dealing a blow to Tan's attempt to regain control of the struggling coal miner.

Hit by executive battles and tumbling coal prices, Indonesia-focused ARMS, formerly known as Bumi, has seen its shares fall more than 90 percent since their listing in London in 2010. The company is also struggling to refinance $450 million in bonds maturing in July.

Tan, a former chairman of the miner who became its largest investor following a restructuring last year, is facing his own debt issues too and has lost roughly half of its voting rights to one of his creditors, Austrian bank Raiffeisen.

In a move to take back control of the company, he proposed the replacement of current board directors with others who support him.

But his proposal was rejected, with about 68 percent of votes at a meeting in London against the removal from the board of Chief Executive Amir Sambodo and independent directors Richard Gozney and Hamish Tyrwhitt.

His attempt to have Kin Chan, Kenneth Raymond Allan, Benjamin Alexander Wiley and Alexander Ramlie appointed to the board were also rejected.

ARMS had recommended a vote against Tan's proposals, saying last month a board change would complicate the refinancing and could put its future at risk.

"I am very happy to see the existing board supported by a decisive majority of shareholders," said British financier Nathaniel Rothschild, the company's second-largest shareholder with a stake of about 18 percent. "The board now has been given a clear mandate to move swiftly forward with a comprehensive operational and financial restructuring of Berau," he added, referring to the company's sole asset.

Rothschild, who co-founded the company, offered in November to raise his stake, proposing to underwrite a share sale to help cut debt. The group, with a market value of about $50 million, has debts of almost $1 billion.

Wallace King, appointed chairman on Wednesday after taking the role temporarily following Bob Kamandanu's departure last month, said there had been "considerable progress" in talks with bondholders.

Asked what the company had decided on Rothschild's proposal, he said he expected it to make an announcement within a week.

ARMS shares closed down 4.3 percent at 15.3 pence. (Additonal reporting Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Holmes)