June 12 Indonesian coal miner Asia Resource
Minerals Plc (ARMS) has appointed Amir Sambodo as its
new chief executive, in a bid to keep the top job within the
country.
ARMS, previously known as Bumi, is going through an overhaul
as it tries to improve performance after its shares plunged
since its London listing in 2010, hit by shareholder infighting
and weaker coal prices.
"After careful consideration, the board feels it is
appropriate that the role of the company's chief executive
should be based in Indonesia," the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
Sambodo, currently an independent non-executive director of
ARMS, will take over from Nick von Schirnding on June 28.
