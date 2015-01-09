LONDON Jan 9 Coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc said its chairman Bob Kamandanu has stepped down with immediate effect, only weeks ahead of a vote proposed by largest shareholder Samin Tan to replace most directors.

Kamandanu was not one of the directors Tan has proposed to replace. ARMS declined to comment on the reason for his departure.

Shares in the Indonesia-focused miner have plunged by over 90 percent since its London listing in 2010, hit by a rout in coal prices and shareholder battles.

Samin Tan, an Indonesian business man, proposed last month to replace most directors as he tries to regain control of the firm, and a shareholder vote on his proposal is expected to take place in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week ARMS warned that Tan's attempts to replace board directors would complicate a refinancing and could put the company's future at risk..

Kamandanu was proposed by Tan when he joined ARMS' board as an independent non-executive director on June 6. He became chairman later that month after Tan voted against the re-election of previous chairman Chris Walton.

Tan, who has to repay banks Standard Chartered and Raiffeisen close to $1 billion, is no longer the controlling shareholder in ARMS since November when Raiffeisen took over roughly half of his voting rights.

Pending a new appointment, Wallace King, another board director, will take the role of chairman temporarily.

Tan is proposing the removal of Richard Gozney, Amir Sambodo and Hamish Tyrwhitt among other directors and the appointment of Kenneth Raymond Allan, Kin Chan, Benjamin Alexander Wiley and Alexander Ramlie to the board. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)