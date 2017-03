(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 25 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has proposed imposing a "substantial" financial penalty on Asia Resource Minerals Plc as a result of an investigation which highlighted a listing rule breach, the company said on Wednesday.

ARMS said it is co-operating fully with this investigation and is now considering how to respond.

The company set aside a relevant provision in its accounts for the 2014 half year of $7 million, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)