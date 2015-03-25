(Adds details on the FCA investigation)
LONDON, March 25 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has proposed imposing a "substantial" financial
penalty on Asia Resource Minerals Plc following an
investigation which highlighted a breach of listing rules, the
company said on Wednesday.
Indonesia-focused but London-listed coal mining company Asia
Resource Minerals (ARMS) said it is co-operating fully with this
investigation and is now considering how to respond.
The company set aside $7 million as a provision in its half
year accounts for 2014, it said.
The FCA started the investigation over potential breaches of
listing and disclosure rules after ARMS reported to the
financial watchdog in May 2013 that three previously undisclosed
related-party transactions had been discovered.
The FCA investigation summary now presented to the company
highlights serious breaches of listing and disclosure principles
related to the company's procedures, systems and controls
between June 2011 to July 2013, ARMS said.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely and
Keith Weir)