April 23 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc
said it raised about 67.8 million pounds through an
open offer of shares as part of its efforts to recapitalise
itself.
Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), previously known as Bumi,
said only 14 percent of the shares on offer were taken up, and
that Nat Rothschild-controlled trust NR Holdings would buy the
rest.
NR Holdings and Russian coal producer SUEK Plc said on
Monday they were considering making a cash offer for ARMS, less
than a week after Asia Coal Ventures (ACE) said it was mulling a
210 million pound ($314.33 million) bid for the company.
The potential bid from ACE, a vehicle funded by Indonesia's
Sinarmas Group, risks scuppering a long-awaited restructuring of
ARMS backed by Rothschild, who co-founded the company with
Indonesia's prominent Bakrie family in 2010.
The company, which has been struggling with boardroom
battles and tumbling coal prices, has renegotiated debt and
issued shares in order to turn its fortunes around.
Asia Resource Minerals said on Tuesday that it adjourned its
general meeting related to the open offer as a result of the
potential takeover bids.
($1 = 0.6681 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)