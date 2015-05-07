* Cash offer of 41p per share at 7.2 pct premium
* Stock up 5.8 pct at 40.5p
* Offer values ARMS at 98.8 mln stg
May 7 Indonesia's Sinarmas Group and hedge fund
Argyle Street Management have offered to buy coal mining firm
Asia Resource Minerals Plc, valuing it at 98.8 million
pounds ($150.5 million), ARMS said on Thursday.
The offer was made through Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd
(ACE), a vehicle set up to buy ARMS, managed by Argyle, and
funded by Sinarmas.
Argyle already holds a 4.65 percent stake in ARMS.
ARMS's stock closed up 5.8 percent at 40.5 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Thursday, slightly below ACE's offer
price of 41 pence per share.
ARMS said it was analysing the offer and would provide an
update in due course.
ARMS, previously known as Bumi Plc, has been struggling with
boardroom battles and tumbling coal prices.
ACE's bid risks scuppering a long-awaited restructuring
aimed at turning round its fortunes. That revamp is backed by
ARMS co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild and could see the scion of
the banking dynasty -- and ARMS' No.3 shareholder -- increase
his stake of about 18 percent via a new share issue.
Ravenwood, a company connected to large ARMS shareholder
Samin Tan, but now controlled by his creditor, Austrian bank
Raiffeisen (RBI), has agreed to vote in favour of ACE's offer,
ACE said in a statement.
Ravenwood controls about 24 percent of ARMS.
However, ACE has separately made an offer for some assets
held by RBI, including the stake in ARMS.
This complicates the process because Britain's takeover
regulator has asked ARMS to appoint an independent adviser to
assess this separate offer, before ACE's bid can be put to ARMS'
other shareholders.
A spokesman for NRH, a trust tied to Rothschild, said he did
not think the adviser would deem this separate offer fair.
ACE first indicated in mid April its interest to make an
offer for ARMS.
Subsequently, ARMS also received potential interest jointly
from NRH and SUEK Plc, the parent of Russia's Siberian Coal
Energy Co.
ARMS then delayed to May 14 a shareholder meeting intended
to approve the recapitalisation plan backed by Rothschild,
citing the takeover interest.
ACE's offer is conditional on ARMS shareholders voting
against the share issue. ACE said it would invest $150 million
in ARMS and implement a bond restructuring.
Since ACE first expressed its interest, ARMS shares have
gained more than 150 percent.
($1 = 0.6566 pounds)
