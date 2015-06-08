June 8 Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE) on Monday
raised its offer price for the Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia
Resource Minerals by about 37 percent.
ARMS, hit by boardroom disputes and tumbling coal prices,
has been at the centre of a battle for control between its
co-founder, financier Nathaniel Rothschild and ACE.
ACE, a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle Street Management
and funded by Indonesian business conglomerate Sinar Mas, raised
the offer price to 56 pence per share from 41 pence.
ACE and Sinar Mas have received irrevocable undertaking from
Rothschild and NR Holdings to accept the offer for a 17.21
percent stake in ARMS.
ACE said that Hannam & Partners, its financial adviser, has
confirmed that it was satisfied that sufficient financial
resources were available to ACE to fund the deal.
