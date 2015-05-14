May 14 Asia Resource Minerals Plc said
it postponed a shareholder vote on its recapitalisation plan to
no later than the end of July.
Asia Resource Minerals (ARMS), parent of Indonesian miner
Berau Coal Energy, is at the centre of a takeover
battle between financier Nathaniel Rothschild and Asia Coal
Energy Ventures (ACE), a vehicle backed by hedge fund Argyle
Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas.
The meeting to vote on Asia Resource's $100 million
recapitalisation plan proposed by Rothschild's trust, NR
Holdings, was adjourned indefinitely on Tuesday, effectively
blocking ACE's bid.
ACE's offer, which values the company at 98.8 million pounds
($156.0 million), is conditional on ARMS shareholders voting
against Rothschild's proposal.
($1 = 0.63 pounds)
