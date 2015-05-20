May 20 NR Holdings Ltd and Russian coal producer
SUEK Plc said they would not make an offer for Asia Resource
Minerals Plc.
The statement from NR Holdings, a trust controlled by
British financier Nathaniel Rothschild, comes a week after the
indefinite adjournment of a general meeting of Asia Resource
shareholders to vote on a $100 million recapitalisation plan
proposed by NR Holdings.
The adjournment effectively blocked a rival bid for the
company by Asia Coal Energy Ventures, a vehicle backed by hedge
fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Sinar Mas.
