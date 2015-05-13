By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA May 13 An investment vehicle supported
by Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group has secured 52 percent support
from the shareholders of its bid target Asia Resource Minerals
to reject a rival $100 million offer made by financier
Nathaniel Rothschild, its partner said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday the ARMS board of directors decided to adjourn
indefinitely a meeting to vote on the $100 million
recapitalization plan proposed by NR Holdings, the trust of
Rothschild, potentially holding up any decision on a rival bid
by Asia Coal Energy Ventures (ACE), a vehicle managed by hedge
fund Argyle Street Management and funded by Indonesia's Sinar
Mas Group.
"We are actually not aware of any shareholder who is going
to vote yes, and they must know that as well," Argyle Street
Management Limited Partner Kin Chan told Reuters.
Chan said ACE has 52 percent of votes opposing NR Holdings'
proposal and its backers include Raiffeisen Bank International
, Standard Chartered and former ARMS chairman
and Indonesian coal business tycoon Samin Tan.
Rothschild, the second-largest shareholder in ARMS with an
approximately 18 percent stake, offered in November to raise his
stake, proposing to underwrite a share sale to help cut debt.
