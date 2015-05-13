(Recasts, adds response from Rothschild)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA May 13 An investment vehicle supported
by Indonesia's Sinar Mas Group says shareholders in its bid
target Asia Resource Minerals would reject a rival $100
million offer from financier Nathaniel Rothschild if a vote on
the offer goes ahead.
The battle for control of Asia Resource, parent of
Indonesian miner Berau Coal Energy, has revived with
uncertainty surrounding restructuring plans and the future of
Berau's $950 million of outstanding U.S. dollar bonds.
On Tuesday, the Asia Resource (ARMS) board adjourned
indefinitely a meeting to vote on a $100 million
recapitalisation plan proposed by Rothschild's trust NR Holdings
(NRH), effectively blocking a rival bid by Asia Coal Energy
Ventures (ACE), a vehicle managed by hedge fund Argyle Street
Management and funded by Sinar Mas.
The ACE bid is dependent upon shareholders voting against
Rothschild's open offer.
"We are actually not aware of any shareholder who is going
to vote yes, and they must know that as well," Argyle Street
Management partner Kin Chan told Reuters.
ACE has an estimated 52 percent of votes that would be cast
against NR Holdings' proposal and its backers include Raiffeisen
Bank International (RBI), Standard Chartered
and former ARMS chairman and Indonesian coal business tycoon
Samin Tan, Chan said. Argyle holds a 4.65 percent stake in ARMS.
Rothschild, however, said Argyle had not secured RBI support
since this also depended on a vote against his own bid.
"A condition of their bid is that shareholders have voted
down the NRH refinancing offer, which has now been delayed until
after ACE makes its 'offer on June 4' so ACE is 'stuck,'" he
told Reuters via email.
"In reality ACE has neither RBI's or Standard Chartered's
'unconditional' support as ACE would like to have us believe," a
spokesman for NRH said. "As a result, ACE is being forced to
make a series of highly misleading statements, when it has
little prospect of gaining any acceptances, let alone 50.1
percent of shareholders."
Share prices in Asia Resource have climbed to match the ACE
offer of 41 pence ($0.65) per share, said Fuganto Widjaja, who
heads the Sinar Mas unit behind the bid. "(This) shows everybody
is waiting for this to happen," he said.
"The company is supposed to be independent but with the
board siding with a minority shareholder trying to have de facto
control it just frustrates the higher evaluation," he said
noting that Sinar Mas had secured financial backing for its bid
and proven experience managing coal mines in Indonesia.
"How is that doubtful?"
Rothschild, the second-largest shareholder in ARMS with an
approximately 18 percent stake, offered in November to raise his
stake, proposing to underwrite a share sale to help cut debt.
($1 = 0.6344 pounds)
