* Fall in Bumi Resources share price challenging - Bakries

* ARM grants a week for Bakries to fulfil split requirements

* Split would be first step for ARM turnaround (Adds ARM agreeing to postpone deadline)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Feb 12 Coal miner Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARM) said on Wednesday it had granted the Bakrie family an extra week to pave the way for their split from the company, further delaying an overhaul of the business.

Indonesia-focused ARM, previously known as Bumi Plc, has been hit by shareholder battles, allegations of wrongdoing and falling coal prices in the last few years.

To revive the London-listed company, shareholders voted to split with the influential Indonesian Bakrie family that co-founded the business in 2010.

The Bakries would sell their 23 percent stake in ARM for $223 million and use the sale income plus the $50 million deposit and an additional $228 million to buy ARM's 29 percent stake in Indonesian miner PT Bumi Resources.

That would allow ARM to split completely from PT Bumi Resources, Asia's top thermal coal exporter, and focus on its other assets.

But a fall of about one third in the share price of PT Bumi Resources in the last four months, hit by a heavy debt burden and lower coal prices, has complicated things for the Bakries.

"We remain intent on completing the separation on the same commercial terms as previously agreed," a spokesman for the Bakries said.

"We are still aiming to close the transaction as close to the timetable as possible, despite the challenges associated with the fact the Bumi Resources' share price is nearly a third of the agreed purchase price."

PT Bumi Resources stock fell 3.5 percent on Wednesday after the third delay in the split from ARM was announced.

Some analysts have expressed doubts that the asset-rich but often cash-poor Bakrie family can come up with the necessary sum on time.

After two previous extensions, the family was given until Feb. 12 to fulfil conditions to go ahead with the long-awaited split or lose $50 million they already committed to the process.

The final date for the split was set for Feb. 21.

ARM has now agreed to extend the first deadline to Feb. 19 while the deadline for completion is unchanged at Feb. 21, although ARM noted that this may also be extended by up to a week.

The Bakries founded Bumi Plc in 2010 together with investor Nat Rothschild, with the aim of bringing promising Indonesian coal assets to London investors, but their relationship soured.

The London-listed company's shares have lost about three quarters of their value since their listing. (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)