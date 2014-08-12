(Writes through)

Aug 12 Indonesia-focused coal miner Asia Resource Minerals (AMRS) has postponed a $450 million bond issue due to adverse market conditions, the company previously known as Bumi said on Tuesday.

ARMS was intending to use the sum to repay $450 million in outstanding notes due in July 2015.

"ARMS and its subsidiary PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk, intend to proceed with their refinancing plans when market conditions permit," it said.

The company is trying to improve its performance after losing about 80 percent of its share value since listing in London in 2010.

In June it ousted former chief executive Nick von Schirnding and concluded a long-awaited split from the founding Bakrie family.

The board aims to cut corporate costs and focus on its sole asset, the Berau coal mine in Indonesia. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Erica Billingham)