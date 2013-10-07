NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 7 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Monday he understood U.S. President
Barack Obama's decision to cancel his trip to Asia and would
have done the same if faced with the same domestic challenges.
Obama cancelled his visit to Indonesia for the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week due to the U.S.
government shutdown.
"We see what is happening in U.S. domestic politics and this
is not an easy situation. I think the fact that the U.S.
president did not come here is quite justified," Putin said at
APEC.
"I think that if I was in his situation, I would not come
either. Any head of state would do that, probably."
