By Rachel Armstrong and Raju Gopalakrishnan
SINGAPORE, June 1 When Japan's defence minister
greeted the deputy chief of staff of China's army at a regional
security forum this weekend, he was undiplomatically snubbed.
Lieutenant General Wang Guanzhong said he was incensed by
comments from Japananese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe implicitly
holding China responsible for territorial disputes in the East
and South China Seas and later by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel's accusations that Beijing was destabilising the region.
"When Mr Abe spoke just now, there was veiled criticism
targeted at China," Wang told Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori
Onodera, according to the semi-official China News Service.
"These accusations are wrong and go against the standards of
international relations."
The exchange between the world's three biggest economies at
the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a security forum for
government officials, military officers and defence experts,
were among the most caustic in years at diplomatic gatherings,
and could be a setback to efforts to bring ties back on track.
It was the first such major conference since tensions have
surged in the South China Sea, one of Asia's most intractable
disputes and a possible flashpoint for conflict.
Tellingly, despite around 100 bilateral and trilateral
meetings taking place over the week, officials from China and
Japan did not sit down together.
China's Wang had rejected an offer of talks with Japan and
said: "This will hinge on whether the Japanese side is willing
to amend the erroneous policy towards China and improve
relations between China and Japan. Japan should correct its
mistakes as soon as possible to improve China-Japan ties."
Wang later accused the United States of hegemonism, threats
and intimidation.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, and dismisses competing claims from Taiwan, Brunei,
Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. Japan has its own
territorial row with China over islands in the East China Sea.
Riots broke out in Vietnam last month after China placed an
oil rig in waters claimed by Hanoi, and the Philippines said
Beijing could be building an airstrip on a disputed island.
Tensions have been rising steadily in the East China Sea as
well. Japan's defence ministry said Chinese SU-27 fighters came
as close as 50 metres (170 ft) to a Japanese OP-3C surveillance
plane near disputed islets last week and within 30 metres of a
YS-11EB electronic intelligence aircraft.
On Sunday, Wang stepped up the rhetoric.
"Mr Abe, as the head of a country and as someone the
organisers have invited to give a speech, is supposed to stick
to the event's aim in boosting security in the Asia Pacific
region," he said. "However Mr Abe went against the aim of the
event by instigating disputes."
Despite the heated words, analysts do not believe relations
have deteriorated beyond reach.
"In the past, there was a sense we were sailing towards
stability," said Kishore Mahbubani, dean of the Lee Kuan Yew
School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
"Now people worry. Overall, things are going in the right
direction. Nobody thinks there will be war, but there is a level
of unease which is new."
JAPAN'S COMING OUT
China has been particularly aggrieved by Japan trying to woo
Southeast Asia.
In his keynote address to the conference, Abe pitched his
plan for Japan to take on a bigger international security role
and said Tokyo would offer its "utmost support" to Southeast
Asian countries in their efforts to protect their seas and
airspace. It is part of his nationalist agenda to loosen the
restraints of the pacifist post World War Two constitution and
to shape a more muscular Japanese foreign policy.
Philip Hammond, the British defence minister, said Abe's
agenda was well know but provoked a response because it was laid
out publicly.
"It's certainly the first time I had heard him articulate it
on a public platform in that way," he said.
Japan's growing proximity to Washington is also a worry for
Beijing.
"What really worries them is that Japan and the U.S. are in
a very strong alliance and seem to be pulling closer, that was
clear at this year's dialogue," said Tim Huxley, executive
director of the International Institute of Strategic Studies in
Asia, the organiser of the forum.
"Rightly or wrongly, that will be seen by the Chinese as
threatening them because it will mean they will be facing a more
coherent alliance."
Still, the row is not likely to spill over. The three
nations have deep economic and business ties, which none of them
would like to see disrupted.
"Relations are definitely not at a breaking point," said
Bonnie Glaser of the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and
International Studies and a regular visitor to the dialogue.
"Leaders are aware that their countries have huge stakes in
this relationship and they are committed to trying to find areas
where interests do overlap, where they can work together."
Beijing, she said, had compartmentalised various aspects of
its relationship with Japan and the United States. "There is a
wider strategy from China, though we don't see that here, partly
because it's a security forum."
William Cohen, a former U.S. secretary for defence, said the
strong words from the United States and Japan were necessary.
"China is growing, it's maturing, it's also feeling its oats
a bit and throwing its weight around. That is normal if they see
no counterweight. It's incumbent upon us to say, okay, there are
limits. These things have to be said."
